PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a bank robbery suspect.

According to police, officers responded to a TD Bank on the 16700 block of Richmond Highway in the Dumfries area just after 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 for a report of a robbery.

Photo: Prince William Police

It was determined that an unknown man went into the bank, approached a teller and held up a note demanding money. The man took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the bank. No weapon was seen and there were no injuries reported during the incident.

The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 30, standing about 5’8″ and weighing around 165 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, olive green pants, black Nike shoes with white soles and a blue surgical mask, according to police.

Anyone who believes they recognize the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.