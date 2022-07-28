PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say broke into two businesses on Richmond Highway in Woodbridge.

According to police, officers were called to a Valvoline Instant Oil Change on the 14100 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge at around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, for a report of a break-in.

When the officers got to the scene, they saw the rear garage door had been damaged. Security camera footage showed a man kicked the garage door and went inside, before leaving in a light-colored vehicle.

While checking the area, the officers noticed that another garage door at a Midas at 13709 Richmond Highway was damaged. Security camera footage from the Midas was reviewed and it is believed that the same man broke into both businesses.

No property has been reported missing from either business and no damage has been reported except for the two garage doors.

The man is described as a tall Black man with a muscular build, wearing cargo shorts and a sweatshirt with a hood and short sleeves.