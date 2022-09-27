PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say assaulted a woman in an apartment and tried to prevent her from leaving.

Jamal Issac Roane (Photo: Prince William Police)

According to police, officers responded to a house on the 5700 block of Rockcliff Lane in the Woodbridge area for a report of a domestic disturbance.

A 43-year-old woman reported that she was in an argument with 43-year-old Jamal Issac Roane that escalated, during which Roane pushed her into furniture and physically prevented her from leaving.

The woman was eventually able to get out of the house and ran to a neighbor’s home where she called the police. Roane left the house before officers arrived and they are still searching for him.

Roane is described as a 5’11” Black man who weighs around 200 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Roane or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.