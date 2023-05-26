PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a driver who they say killed his passenger in a crash in the Woodbridge area and left the scene of the crash.

According to police, 55-year-old Jeffery Wayne Holman of the 1400 block of Admiral Drive in the Woodbridge area is wanted for felony hit-and-run and driving with a revoked license. Holman is described as a 240-pound white man standing about 6’2″ with brown hair, blue eyes and a scar on his left arm.

On April 29 at around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Old Bridge Road and Colby Drive in the Woodbridge area for a report of a two-vehicle crash. It was determined that a 2020 Kia Sorento was stopped at a re light on Old Bridge Road when Holman, driving a 2011 Ford F-150, struck it from behind.

Holman continued off the roadway and finally came to a stop when he struck a light pole. Holman then left the area before the responding officers made it to the scene.

30-year-old Eric Matthew Kuhn of Winchester, who was riding with Holman in the truck, was taken a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on May 19. The driver of the Kia was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for Holman, anyone who believes they may have seen him or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.