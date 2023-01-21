PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a robbery suspect.

According to police, three people robbed a Shell gas station on Sudley Road in the Manassas area on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Photo: Prince William Police

Two of the three suspects have already been identified. The third suspect is described as a thin Black man standing about 5’10” between the ages of 18 and 25.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.