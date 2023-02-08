PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help locating a Woodbridge-area man who they say is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, as well as assault and battery.

According to police, officers responded to the 15300 block of Elizabeth Burbage Loop in the Woodbridge area at around 3:10 a.m. on Feb. 2 for a report of a domestic incident.

42-year-old Kaytron Jose Goins (Photo: Prince William County Police Department)

It was determined that 42-year-old Kaytron Jose Goins, who lives on the block, got into an argument with a 34-year-old woman in a parking lot that escalated.

Goins is accused of hitting the woman multiple times and forcibly pulling her out of a vehicle. Once outside of the vehicle, police said Goins struck and assaulted the woman. The two eventually separated and the woman called police, who have not been able to find Goins.

Goins is described by police as a 218-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes who stands about 6′. Anyone who believes they may have seen Goins or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 70.-792-7000.