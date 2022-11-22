PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say hit another man with a hammer during a fight in the Dumfries area of the county.

According to police, officers responded to Dumfries Plaza Shopping Center on the 18000 block of Route 1 at around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 for a report of a fight with weapons.

When they got there, they found a 37-year-old man in the parking lot with a facial wound. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was determined that the man was outside the shopping center when an altercation began between two unknown men in the parking lot. At one point, one of the men involved in the fight got a hammer and struck the victim before running away.

The suspect is described as a 5’6″ Hispanic man with a medium build and black hair. He was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. Anyone who believes they may have seen the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.