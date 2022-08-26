PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help locating a man who is alleged to have sexually abused two girls on numerous occasions between 2009 and 2021.

According to Prince William Police, detectives began an investigation into a report of several incidents of sexual assault in the Woodbridge area between Dec. 2009 and Sept. 2020. It was determined during the initial investigation that an underage female victim was sexually assaulted on several occasions.

While investigating these incidents, detectives learned that between March 2019 and March 2021, the same man had been sexually abusing another girl at the time.

The man, 46-year-old Jose Adam Perez Nieto, has been charged with two counts of rape, three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of forcible sodomy. He is believed to live on the 4600 block of Kassel Circle in Woodbridge. He is a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes standing about 5’1″ and weighing around 175 pounds.

Anyone who believes they may have seen the suspect or has information related to these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 703-792-7000.