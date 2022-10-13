PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County police are looking for a Fredericksburg man accused of grazing two officers with his car while leaving a police stop in Triangle early Thursday morning.

Prince William County Police Officers responded to the area of Kilmer Lane and Jurgensen Drive in Triangle on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 12:44 a.m.

According to police, once on the scene officers found a car occupied by an unresponsive driver, identified as 22-year-old Isiah de-Andre Norman of Fredericksburg, and a male passenger.

Isiah de-Andre Norman. Credit: Prince William County Police Department.

After officers made contact with Norman, he refused to follow commands from police. Instead, he put his car into gear and began to drive away. As he did so, he grazed two responding officers with his car before continuing to leave the area.

The officers were not injured in the incident.

Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Norman. He is now wanted for two counts of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, one count of obstruction of justice, one count of DUI, one count of eluding, and one count of driving on a revoked license, according to police.

So far, police say attempts to find Norman and his vehicle have been unsuccessful.

Norman is described a black male who is 6’3″ and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His car is described as a 2015 Chevy Malibu with Washington license plates with the digits CBK1616.

Anyone with information about Norman’s whereabouts should contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-8555.