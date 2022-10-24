PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William are looking for a man they say robbed a Metro PCS at gunpoint.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the Metro PCS on the 14400 block of Richmond Highway in the Woodbridge area at around 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 21 for a report of a robbery.

It was determined that an unknown man went into the store, walked up to the service counter and took out a gun. He then demanded money from the registers and left in a white four-door sedan with cash.

The suspect is described as a Black man around the age of 30 wearing a black face mask, a black hoodie, black pants and boots. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7900.