Regina Fitzgerald was last seen on the 4000 block of Evergreen Drive in Woodbridge around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 16. (Photo: Prince William Police)

Regina Fitzgerald was last seen on the 4000 block of Evergreen Drive in Woodbridge around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 16. (Photo: Prince William Police)

UPDATE: According to Prince William Police, Fitzgerald has been located and is safe.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is seeking help in finding a missing 71-year-old woman.

According to police, 71-year-old Regina G. Fitzgerald was last seen leaving her home on the 4000 block of Evergreen Drive in the Woodbridge area at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Fitzgerald is described as a 5-foot-6-inch tall white woman who weighs around 150 pounds and has white hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen with a cane, a yellow purse and a pink blanket with cats on it.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Fitzgerald or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.