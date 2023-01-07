PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 82-year-old woman.

According to police, 82-year-old Mercedes Sanchez Shu is believed to have left her home on the Pearson Drive in the Woodbridge area at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and last made contact with her family at around 2:46 p.m., indicating that she was lost.

Shu is believed to be driving a blue Mercedes Marquis with Virginia tags 35156J. She is a 5’5″ white woman who weighs around 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Shu or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.