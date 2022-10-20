Justin Allen Tothill (Photo: Prince William Police)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man who they consider to be endangered.

According to police, 34-year-old Justin Allen Tothill was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 near his home on Old Dominion Hunt Drive in the Manassas Area of Prince William County. He was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, blue hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

Tothill stands about 5’6″ and weighs around 129 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and a small birthmark on the left side of his chin.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Tothill or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.