PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help finding a woman they say hasn’t been seen in two days.

According to police, 27-year-old Stephanie Ivonne Martinez was last seen at around 6 a.m. on Monday, August 8 on the 14000 block of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge. She was last seen wearing an orange hat, sunglasses, a dark-colored sports bra and black shorts.

Martinez is 5’6″ and weighs around 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has seen Martinez or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.