PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say assaulted a driver during a road rage incident.

According to police, officers responded to Rollins Ford Road near Estate Manor Drive in the Gainesville area at around 5:37 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, for a report of a hit-and-run crash.

It was determined that the victim — a 32-year-old man — was driving on Rollins Ford Road when he was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a Rivian truck, who then struck the victim’s vehicle with the truck.

After both vehicles pulled over to the side of the road, the suspect approached the victim and struck him several times. Both men fell to the ground, where the suspect grabbed the victim’s neck. The two men eventually separated and the suspect left the area in his truck.

The suspect is described as a white man with brown hair who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs around 260 pounds. Anyone who believes they may know the identity of the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.