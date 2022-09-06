PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating one robbery suspect and identifying two more after an incident at a store in the Woodbridge area.

According to police, officers reported to the “Beauty 4 U” business at 2542 Prince William Parkway for a reported robbery. An employee of the store said that three unknown people came into the store and started taking items from the shelves.

According to police, the three suspects tried to leave with the items but were confronted by an employee at the front door. One of the suspects then allegedly sprayed the employee with pepper spray before the three left the area in a red Honda Accord with Maryland tags “2EK4356.”

Samiya Neal (Photo: Prince William Police)

During the investigation, police identified one of the suspects as 24-year-old Samiya Damiyon Neal of the 13400 block of Lord Dunbore Place in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. According to police, she has black hair and brown eyes, stands about 5’2″ and weighs around 120 pounds.

Another suspect is described as a Black female between the ages of 17 and 22, standing about 5’4″ with a thin build and black hair. She was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans, and was carrying a grey cross-body bag.

The other unidentified suspect is described as a Black male between the ages of 17 and 22, standing about 5’6″ with a thin build and medium-length black hair. He was wearing a white face mask, a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt with black trim, black sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.