PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is looking for six men who they say got into a shootout in the Dumfries area of the county.

According to police, officers responded to the 4000 block of Jasper Loop in the Dumfries area just before 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, for a report of a shooting in progress.

It was determined that two groups of three people each exchanged gunfire in a parking lot before one of the groups ran away and the other drove away in a grey Mazda 3i with Virginia tags, UAY-4832.

With assistance from the Fairfax County Police Department, a helicopter and K-9 unit were dispatched to search for the suspects but none were found.

Police found several shell casings on the ground in the parking lot and a home near where the shootout took place — as well as two parked cars that were shot. No injuries were reported.

The suspects who ran away from the scene are described as:

A 5’3″, 140-pound Black man wearing a jacket, white shirt, black pants and black shoes

A 5’8″, 165-pound Black man wearing a black short-sleeve shirt with an emblem on the back, black pants and black shoes

A Black man with a thin build in his early 20s, standing between 5’0″ and 5’10” and wearing a black thigh-length coat, grey sweatpants and black shoes

The suspects who left the scene in the Mazda are described as:

A 130-pound Black man in his early 20s with medium-length hair twists wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white sneakers

A 5’8″, 150-pound Black man wearing a white hoodie and black pants

A 5’8″, 150-pound Black man wearing a black hoodie and black pants

Anyone who believes they may know the men described or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.