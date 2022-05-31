PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WRIC) — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of stabbing a man in Woodbridge late last week.

On May 27, just after 5 p.m., officers responded to the scene on the 14700 block of Potomac Mills Road following a report that a man had been stabbed.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, told police that he was walking in the area when a man he did not know suddenly approached him and began to stab him. The victim was able to get away from his attacker and ran toward the roadway, where he flagged down a passing motorist, who took him to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No additional injuries were reported.

Shortly after, police were alerted to the stabbing and began to search the area for any suspects. They checked a homeless camp and found evidence indicating that an incident had taken place.

According to police, the suspect is a white male, stands approximately 5-feet-11 and has brown/blonde hair.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or the suspect in question is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6650, or contact Crime Stoppers at 703-792-7000.