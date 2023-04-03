PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a suspect in connection to a shooting that took place at a bar in the Dale City area.

According to police, the shooting took place just after midnight on March 24 at Babylon, located at the intersection of Smoketown Road and Golansky Boulevard in the Dale City area.

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.