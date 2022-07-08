WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say broke into a laundromat in Woodbridge.

According to police, officers responded to the M&C Laundromat at 4806 Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge for a report of an alarm activation. When they got there, the officers found damage to the glass door at the front of the business.

Security camera footage revealed that the suspect smashed the front door before entering the laundromat, took money from an arcade game and left.

The suspect is described as a Black man with tattoos on both arms wearing black clothing, black and white shoes, a black head covering, black bandana over his face and purple gloves. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.