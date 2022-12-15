PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County police are looking for a suspect who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Manassas on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9:16 a.m., Prince William County Police officers responded to the 5400 block of Hoadly Road in Manassas to investigate a theft.

The victim, a 12-year-old girl, reported that an unknown man had taken her bike, but then later told police that the man had also sexually assaulted her.

According to police, the victim was riding her bike in the area of Hoadly Road and the Prince William Parkway when she stopped because she was tired and the weather was getting worse. At that point, a truck with an unknown male driver reportedly pulled up next to the victim and offered her a ride. The victim agreed and got into the vehicle, and the man loaded the bike into the bed of his truck.

The man drove a short distance on Hoadly Road before he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a nearby parking lot. After the assault, the victim got out of the vehicle and the suspect drove off with the bike still in the bed of the truck. The victim was able to take a photo of the truck before the suspect drove away.

Prince William County Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Manassas on Thursday, Dec. 15. His vehicle is pictured above. Credit: Prince William County Police Department.

The victim did not have additional injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with black hair wearing a white t-shirt. The truck appears to be a model 2010-2015 Ford F-350 with maroon and tan paint, a silver plow on the front and a large salter in the bed. The victim’s bike is described as a teal-colored Huffy mountain-style bicycle.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the truck and identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000.