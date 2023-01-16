PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County are looking for an SUV that they say was stolen during an armed carjacking.

According to police, at around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, officers responded to the 15000 block of Cardin Place in the Dale City area for a report of an armed carjacking.

It was determined that the victim, who was working as an Uber driver, had stopped to pick up a customer when an unknown masked man with a firearm opened the driver’s side door of his SUV. As the victim got out, the masked man got in, followed by two others, and drove away.

The victim flagged another Uber driver down, who then drove him away from the area and called the police. The stolen vehicle is described as a blue 2021 Nissan Kick SUV with VA tags TZD-8744. The suspects were described as tall Black men.

Anyone who believes they may have seen the stolen vehicle or has information about this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.