PRINCRE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say robbed a Truist Bank in the Woodbridge area.

According to police, officers responded to a Trust Bank at 16541 River Ridge Boulevard in the Woodbridge area just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 for a report of a robbery.

It was determined that an unknown man walked into the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money. After getting an undetermined amount of money, the man left the bank on foot heading towards Richmond Highway.

A police K-9 unit and a Fairfax County Police Department helicopter were dispatched to search for the suspect, but could not find him.

The suspect is described as an approximately 40-year-old Black man weighing around 180 pounds and standing between 5’10” and 6′. He was wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt with a red shirt underneath, black pants, white shoes, a white hard hat, blue gloves and a black mask.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.