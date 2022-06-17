MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a man they say shot at another man from inside of a vehicle in Woodbridge.

According to police, officers were patrolling Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge just before 2 a.m. on Monday, June 13, when they heard multiple gunshots and saw a man running away from the shooting on the 13900 block.

It was determined during the investigation that the shooting took place at a nearby business during an argument between a man and another group of men.

While the group of men left the business and got into a green SUV, the other man got an unknown object from behind the counter and followed the group outside to confront them.

The verbal altercation continued, and the driver of the SUV took out a gun and fired several shots at the man, who ran away. The SUV then drove away from the scene, and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The driver of the SUV is described as an adult male with long curly hair who was wearing a black t-shirt. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 703-792-6500.