PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 60-year-old man is dead after he was shot during an incident that police say is believed to be domestic in nature.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 14500 block of Fullerton Road in the Dale City area just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, the officers found a 60-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

It was determined that the victim and an 80-year-old relative got into a verbal argument that escalated and led to the victim being shot once in the upper body. The 80-year-old man was arrested without incident and police say there is no threat to the community.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.