WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — A robbery occurred at the FOSSIL store at the Potomac Mills Mall, resulting in a missing bag and parts of the cash register.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the Potomac Mills Mall at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle on June 21 at 6:23 p.m. to investigate a robbery.

The manager of the FOSSIL store reported to police that the store`s alarm was activated at approximately 8:40 a.m.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the store through the unsecured

front gate. A bag and part of the cash register was reported missing.