Police in Prince William say the two people pictured stole a cash register from a Subway in the Manassas area. (Photo: Prince William Police)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two men who they say stole a cash register from a Subway sandwich shop in the Manassas area.

According to police, officers responded to a Subway on the 11000 block of Sudley Manor Drive at around 8:44 a.m. on Feb. 1 for a report of a robbery. It was determined that two unknown men approached an employee at the counter and demanded money.

The employee ran of the restaurant through the back door and the suspects took the register. No weapons were displayed during the incident.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a surgical mask, a fitted cap, black pants and a black hoodie underneath a blue jacket. The second suspect is described as a Black male with a surgical mask, a Nike hat, black pants and a dark grey hooded jacket underneath a black jacket.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.