PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police is investigating an incident involving a man being robbed in the woods in Woodbridge.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery around 7:30 p.m. at the 4300 block of Dale Boulevard on Monday.

The victim reported that he was on a path in a wooded area when he felt someone put an object against the back of his head. The suspect then threatened the victim before taking money from the victim and then fleeing towards Minnieville Road, according to Prince William County Police.

A police K-9 and helicopter were used to try to locate the suspect, according to police. They were unable to locate the suspect.

According to police, the suspect is a male wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt and dark-colored blue jeans.