PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 36-year-old former teacher in Prince William County is in custody after police say he made inappropriate contact with two former students, which included soliciting sexual acts.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, on July 27, detectives began an investigation into inappropriate contact between a former Prince William County Public School teacher and two juveniles which was reported to have taken place earlier that month.

The detectives identified the teacher as 36-year-old Jonathan Roberts Burns of the Woodbridge area of Prince William and determined that he had been texting two of his former students, both of whom were under the age of 18 at the time.

The detectives determined that Burns had been sending the victims inappropriate and sexually explicit messages and soliciting sexual acts — and even exposed himself to one of the victims during a video call. Neither victim reported any physical contact to police.

Burns was arrested and on Thursday, Aug. 31, he was charged with six counts of using a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children.