LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced today to 25 years in federal prison for an armed bank robbery in January 2021 he committed less than a year after being released from prison for a previous string of armed bank robberies.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), 37-year-old Amobi Chibuza Agu committed seven armed bank robberies throughout Virginia and Maryland between 2007 and 2008. Court records show Agu was convicted in federal court for an armed bank robbery in 2008 and was sentenced to prison, where he remained until March 2020.

Less than a year after his release, on the morning of January 2, 2021, Agu robbed the Bank of America located in Dulles Crossing Plaza in Loudoun County. During the robbery, Agu reportedly approached a teller, displayed a firearm, and demanded cash, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. He then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries sustained to anyone inside the bank.

(Courtesy of Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

A few weeks later, Agu was arrested by the Washington Metropolitan Police Dept. and held on felony warrants obtained by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Agu was convicted of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a federal crime of violence, second offense. As part of his guilty plea, Agu also admitted to robbing two Maryland jewelry stores at gunpoint in January 2021.