PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a strong-armed robbery incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a call to investigate a robbery in a residential area of Nokesville.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, reported to police that he met a man earlier in the day who had made arrangements to help him move his property.

After they were finished, the victim paid the man for his help. The victim then offered to drop the man off somewhere and they both got into a vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling through the area of Nokesville Road and Fitzwater Drive when a verbal altercation broke out between the two men. As the argument escalated, the suspect began to strike the victim before taking his money.

The victim pulled the vehicle over to the side of the road where the suspect forced him out of the vehicle. The suspect then took control of the vehicle and drove off, according to police.

Following an investigation, Prince William County Police identified the suspect as 77-year-old Dennis William Merchant of Manassas.

Officers then located Merchant at his home where he was arrested and charged with robbery.