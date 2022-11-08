PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody after police say he assaulted an officer trying to arrest him when he was identified as a reckless driving suspect.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, at around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, officers were on the 14300 block of Southgate Court in the Woodbridge area when they saw 33-year-old Fred Mubang Massa, who was wanted in connection to a reckless driving incident earlier that day on Dale Boulevard.

The officers tried to arrest Massa, but he actively resisted and struck one of the officers. A brief struggle ensued and Massa was taken into custody. Massa was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.