LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A home in Loudoun County sustained hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage after a fire started in exposed insulation and spread into the attic.

An investigation by the Loudoun Fire Marshall’s Office found that the fire was started by a contractor, who accidentally set off the flames when sparks from a saw landed in exposed insulation on the morning of December 27.

From there, the flames reportedly spread through the walls and into an attic space, causing an estimated $619,350 in damage. The home, which was formerly a church now undergoing renovations to serve as a residence, is located in the Hillsboro area.

Because of the home’s remote location, there was no hydrant system available near the scene. Instead, fire crews pulled water from a nearby pond to extinguish the flames.