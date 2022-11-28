FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia roofing and residential solar company will open a new 25,000 square foot facility in Fairfax County expected to create 400 jobs over the next five years.

SmartRoof is moving its headquarters from McLean to Reston and expanding their operations, promising to invest $250,000 in their new facility. In addition to standard roofing services, the company offers solar installation designed to help residents offset their power bills.

“It’s great to see SmartRoof growing their presence in Fairfax County and adding hundreds of new jobs,” said Jeffrey C. McKay, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “Our climate change resilience will be powered by solar and other alternative forms of energy, and SmartRoof is helping to lead that effort in both residential and commercial locations.”

The company will also be eligible for an unspecified amount in tax credits as part of the “Major Business Facility” program. According to Governor Glenn Youngkin, Virginia competed with Maryland for the project, but the governor’s press release did not detail the full terms offered to the company.