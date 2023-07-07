FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police have raised the reward for any information related to the death of a Fredericksburg 19-year-old — nearly a month after the investigation began.

It has been 27 days since Antione Fox was found with gunshot wounds at the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Despite officers’ efforts, Fox died shortly after they arrived.

Officers are still trying to track down Fox’s killer and “bring closure to his family,” according to a press release. The Fredericksburg Police Department (FPD) hopes increasing the reward will help them in their search for justice.

“FPD appreciates everyone in the community who has already come forward to provide information,” said the department in the release.

Anyone with information can call 540-373-3122 or make an anonymous tip by texting “FPDtip” to 847-411. There is also an app for anonymous tips for both iPhones and Androids, which can be downloaded by searching “FPD Tip” in the App Store or Google Play Store.