ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Front Royal woman pleaded guilty Monday to being the ringleader of a decade-long oxycodone distribution network, sourcing high-dosage pills from a doctor in Arlington, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents state that 40-year-old Candie Marie Calix worked as an office manager for a physician in Arlington, referred to in court documents as Doctor-1. For ten years – between 2012 and 2022 – Doctor-1 prescribed Calix nearly 40,000 oxycodone 30-milligram pills, and more than 9,000 15-milligram pills.

The release by the DOJ said that Doctor-1 also prescribed similar amounts of the same pills to Calix’s family members, including her mother, grandparents, great-grandmother, brother and husband. The release stated that the number of pills prescribed far exceeded therapeutic doses, and went on to say that Calix “personally distributed or directed others to distribute most of the pills that Doctor-1 prescribed” to her and her family members.

The DOJ said Calix was the gatekeeper to Doctor-1, and recruited at least 12 individuals to be “patients” of the doctor and obtain large amounts of oxycodone for redistribution purposes.

The DOJ said Calix’s co-conspirators typically sold oxycodone 30-mg pills at a cost of $25 per pill, and over the course of the operation, made at least $5,000 per month in profits.

56-year-old Kendall Sovereign and 35-year-old Jessica Talbott both pleaded guilty to being co-conspirators in the crime, and are scheduled to be sentenced on September 21.

Calix is scheduled to be sentenced on September 28. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.