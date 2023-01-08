SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes of Route 1 near the Interstate 95 interchange are currently closed due to a crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place near the intersection of Route 1 and Spotsylvania County Parkway. All southbound and northbound lanes of Route 1 are now closed on either side of the I-95 interchange as a result.

Drivers are asked to follow police directions when traveling near the scene of the crash and to avoid the area if possible.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.