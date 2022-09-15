FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers can expect delays overnight on Route 1 in Fredericksburg from now until summer 2023 as construction work begins on a Route 1 entrance to a future Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic.
Construction crews will be creating new turn lanes, putting in new traffic signal equipment and building medians to create better infrastructure for a future Veterans Administration Clinic in the area.
The affected area on Route 1 is between Market Street and Mine Road, which is just north of the Interstate 95 interchange in Spotsylvania.
Crews are scheduled to be at work on the road between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. On the weekends, the crews will extend their shifts until 9 a.m., a description of the project said. The changes to the roadway will include widening Route 1 to accommodate two new northbound left turn lanes at the clinic entrance.