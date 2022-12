WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An area of Route 658 — Monroe Bay Circle — near Stoney Knoll in Westmoreland County has been closed.

According to VDOT, the closure is due to emergency road repairs. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and expect delays.

There is a detour from Stoney Knoll to Holly Vista Drive to Shore Drive then to Santa Anita Drive that will lead back to Monroe Bay Circle.

There is no word yet on when the road repairs will be finished and the road will reopen.