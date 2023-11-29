FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has completed a federally-funded safety project that covers over 21 miles of a road that goes through Stafford and King George counties.

On Monday, Nov. 27, VDOT completed a safety improvement project that installed about 200 signs and pavement safety messages on Route 218 — White Oak Road and Caledon Road — between Belle Plains Road in Stafford and Dahlgren Road in King George.

Chevron curve signs and curve warning signs line Route 218 — which goes through Stafford and King George County — as part of a safety improvement project completed on Monday, Nov. 27. (Photo: Virginia Department of Transportation)

New flashing beacon signs were installed between Vertical Ridge Road and Ford Lane in King George, both of which cross Route 218 travel lanes. According to VDOT, the beacons will provide a warning to drivers of an upcoming curve in the road, as well as a new symbol on the pavement telling drivers to slow down.

Various safety signs were replaced and installed along the road’s corridor, including curve warning signs, in order to reduce crashes and improve safety. According to VDOT, about 4,000 vehicles travel on Route 218 within the projects limits a day.

The project was federally funded $300,000 by the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) to provide the new safety signs.