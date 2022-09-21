PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A second arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County in May.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, on Monday, Sept. 19, detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the deaths of 23-year-old Malik Xavier Davis and 23-year-old Christian Jamar Roberts, who were both found dead in an apartment on the 13600 block of Mary’s Way on May 15.

Just after 4 p.m. on May 15, officers responded to the Woodbridge Station Apartments after a resident found a bullet hole in the ceiling of his apartment. The responding officers knocked on the door to the apartment was believed to have come from and got no response.

The officers were then let into the apartment by a maintenance worker and found Davis and Roberts unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds. Davis and Roberts were both pronounced dead at the scene. A few days later, on May 19, a 15-year-old boy was identified as a suspect and arrested.

It is believed that the shooting was part of the two boys’ initiation into the gang known as the Bloods. This incident is still being investigated, anyone with information is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.