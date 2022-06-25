62-year-old Jennifer Holmes was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at Cameron Run Regional Park in Alexandria.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing woman in Alexandria.

According to VSP, 62-year-old Jennifer Holmes was last seen at around 2 p.m. at Cameron Run Regional Park in Alexandria. She is believed to have been wearing a white t-shirt, blue sweatpants with a red stripe and carrying a brown purse.

Holmes has brown eyes and grey hair, she stands about 5’7″ and weighs about 170 pounds. She suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her safety.

Anyone with information regarding Holmes’ whereabouts is asked to call the Alexandria City Police Department at 703-746-4444 or 911.