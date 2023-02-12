STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Seven people and several animals were affected by a fire that spread through an apartment building in Stafford County Saturday evening.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, units with Stafford County Fire

and Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on the 700 block of Widewater Road,

near the intersection of Decatur Road. Because the address was across the street from a fire station, the first units arrived moments after the call.

Units on scene found fire and smoke coming from the exterior of a structure that was divided into apartments. Due to the unique construction of the building, the fire was able to extend throughout different “pockets” in the building. Firefighters found that fire had spread through the walls and attic.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on the 700 block of Widewater Road. Credit: Stafford County Fire and Rescue

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on the 700 block of Widewater Road. Credit: Stafford County Fire and

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on the 700 block of Widewater Road. Credit: Stafford County Fire and

Crews got the fire under control in approximately two hours.

Five occupants and four animals were in the residence at the time of the fire, none reported injuries. Seven people were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. Crews found that while smoke alarms were present, they did not sound during the fire.