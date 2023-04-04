STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Seven people in Stafford County are being helped by the Red Cross after a fire damaged their home on Tuesday evening.

Units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Rita Lane, just off Walnut Drive in the Potomac area, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the front porch and the roof of a single family home.

Credit: Stafford County Fire and Rescue Credit: Stafford County Fire and Rescue

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in 30 minutes. Firefighters had to use rural water supply to put out the flames due to lack of fire hydrants in the area.

Seven people were able to leave the home prior to firefighters arriving and were not injured. They are now being helped by the Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.