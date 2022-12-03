STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A structure fire just east of Fredericksburg resulted in seven people being forced from their residence Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:15 p.m., units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department were called to the intersection of Little Oak Road and Cross Cut Lane for a reported structure.

The first firefighters arrived at the scene approximately two minutes later and reported smoke coming from the front door of a single-family home. The fire was brought under control in less than 10 minutes, according to authorities.

The residence was occupied by two residents — an adult and a juvenile — at the time of the fire, both of whom successfully evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters. There were no reported injuries.

In total, seven occupants were displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. According to authorities, there were no smoke alarms present at the time of the fire.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be unattended cooking.