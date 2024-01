LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — Shenandoah National Park has closed Skyline Drive due to icy road conditions.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, the park closed Skyline Drive due to icy road conditions. According to the National Park Service, operations are being conducted to clear the ice from the road.

Ice covering Shenandoah National Park’s Skyline Drive near Thornton Gap Entrance Station on Sunday, Jan. 7. (Photo: National Park Service) (Photo: National Park Service)

Hikers are advised to use caution while walking through the park’s trails, as they could also be slippery with ice.

For updated information on the closure, visit the National Park Service’s website.