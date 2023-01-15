SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to take a road trip or a day hike during your long weekend? On Monday, you’ll be able to do that in Shenandoah National Park for free.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day — which is on Monday, Jan. 16 this year — is a fee-free entry day to all National Park sites, including Shenandoah National Park.

Shenandoah National Park recently reopened Skyline Drive and the Visitor Center after extreme weather caused much of the park to close in December. For more information about park hours, expected weather and what to check out in the park, visit Shenandoah online.