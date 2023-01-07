SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Weeks after two severe winter storms in December caused much of the park to close, Shenandoah National Park is reopening stretches of its most iconic attraction.

Skyline Drive was closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in anticipation of a winter storm that hit the area on Dec. 15, leaving damage and debris in its wake. After the storm, park crews began assessing the damage and removing the debris. Another winter storm on Thursday, Dec. 22 further delayed the reopening of Skyline Drive.

Since the two storms, park crews have been working to restore access to as much of the park as possible, and have been able to reopen mile 0 to mile 5, as well as mile 31.5 to mile 42.6 of Skyline Drive to the public. All other areas of Skyline Drive remain closed.

The Visitor Center has also reopened and is back to normal operating hours as of Saturday, Jan. 7.