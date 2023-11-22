MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Shenandoah National Park reopened its trails after previously closing them due to the Quaker Run Fire.

Shenandoah National Park reopened its trails on Nov. 22 after having closed them earlier this month in order for crews to work and remove weakened trees caused by the Quaker Run Fire.

On Nov. 17, the Quaker Run Fire was declared completely contained. According to the National Park Service, the fire affected 3,937 acres of private, state and federal lands — 700 acres of which were in Shenandoah’s boundary.

Shenandoah’s complete fire ban is still in effect, and all open-air fires are prohibited in the picnic and campgrounds of the park.