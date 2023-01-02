Deputies said it was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, who had been in the outdoor kennel all night. (Getty Images)

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver faces a charge after his car hit an SUV, injuring the sheriff’s deputy who was driving it.

The wreck happened on Friday, Dec. 30 at the intersection of Lee Highway (Route 211) and Zachary Taylor Highway (Route 522).

VSP said Bradley W. Adams, 19, of Middletown, Va. was on Zachary Taylor Highway and came to a stop at a stop sign. He started across the intersection and collided with an SUV driven by a Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Adams’ car overturned in the median. Medics took him to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Troopers said the sheriff’s deputy had serious injuries, but they expected him to survive.

Virginia State Police said Adams faces a charge of Failure to Yield Right of Way at a Stop Sign.